Logo
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Austria's Schwarz wins maiden World Cup Super-G in Livigno
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Austria's Schwarz wins maiden World Cup Super-G in Livigno

Alpine skiing-Austria's Schwarz wins maiden World Cup Super-G in Livigno
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Alta Badia, Italy - December 21, 2025 Austria's Marco Schwarz celebrates after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
27 Dec 2025 09:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 27 : ‌Austria's Marco Schwarz won his first World Cup Super-G on Saturday, sealing his second victory of the season ahead of Switzerland's Alexis Monney and Franjo von Allmen in Livigno.

Schwarz, who won the men's giant slalom ‌last weekend in Alta Badia, sped ‌to the finish line in one minute and 10.33 seconds. Monney finished 0.20 seconds slower, while Von Allmen ended 0.25 seconds adrift of Schwarz.

"I have the feeling back that my speed skiing ‍is good again and that I can compete on the highest level. When I have this feeling I can attack, and that's amazing," Schwarz said ​after his first Super-G ‌podium since March 2023.

Defending champion and current overall leader Marco Odermatt had to settle ​for fourth place after losing his momentum, looking unsteady ⁠on a turn and ‌after the jump.

Vincent Kriechmayr could not finish ​after going a bit long on the jump, and fellow Austrian Raphael Haaser spun ‍out of control during a turn and crashed.

Odermatt ⁠still leads the overall standings with 855 points, while ​Schwarz is second ‌with 451.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement