Alpine skiing-Brazil's Pinheiro Braathen makes history with giant slalom gold

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 14 : Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen made South American sporting history as he outclassed his rivals to win the Olympic giant slalom ahead of Swiss great Marco Odermatt on Saturday.

No athlete from the continent had ever won a medal of any colour at the Winter Games, but the 25-year-old put that right with two incredible runs down the Stelvio course.

The Norway-born slalom specialist had opened up a 0.95-second lead over Odermatt in the first run in which only seven skiers were within two seconds of his pace.

Only a crash or an extraordinary Odermatt surge could have denied him gold in the slalom through the gates.

Odermatt cranked up the pressure with a searing second run to take the lead, leaving last man Pinheiro Braathen 54 gates from glory.

Pushing out of the start gate in driving snow, the Brazilian leaked away some of his advantage with some ragged turns but held his nerve to win by 0.58 seconds.

After crossing the line Pinheiro Braathen collapsed to the snow before rising up and holding his skis aloft. He then sought out his Norwegian father Bjorn for a long embrace.

For Odermatt, the reigning champion from Beijing, it means he returns home without a gold medal having arrived in Bormio as favourite to win multiple titles.