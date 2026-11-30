COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colorado, Nov 29 : Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen produced a fast second run to win the men's World Cup giant slalom at Copper Mountain on Sunday, securing his fourth consecutive victory in the discipline and his second of the season.

Pinheiro Braathen finished in a combined time of 2 minutes 21.01 seconds, overturning a first-run deficit to beat Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner by 0.14 seconds.

Brennsteiner, the leader after the opening run and last season's Copper Mountain winner, clocked 2:21.15.

Germany's Anton Grammel completed the podium in 2:21.55, 0.54 seconds behind the winner. Grammel had been fourth after the first run.

Brennsteiner led Pinheiro Braathen by 0.33 seconds after the first run but the Brazilian found the speed needed on the second descent despite making mistakes late in both runs.

"I think I was able to ski very efficiently today," Pinheiro Braathen said. "I respected the tracks, I made the most out of it and I was able to stay determined.

"I almost lost the victory today to Stefan, who was more determined all the way to the finish," Pinheiro Braathen added. "But luckily, the time was on my side and we brought it home. I'm so, so proud."