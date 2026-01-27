Alpine skiing-Brignone to race in Crans-Montana ahead of Games

Jan 26 : Federica Brignone will continue her build-up for the Olympics after sustaining serious leg injuries last year by taking part in the Crans-Montana World Cup races in Switzerland this week, the Italian skiing federation (FISI) said on Monday.

The double overall World Cup champion was sixth in the giant slalom in Kronplatz last week in her first race since suffering double fractures to her left tibia and fibula and ligament damage in April 2025, which sidelined her for over nine months.

That result, achieved on home snow, marked a promising step in her recovery as she works towards the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics beginning on February 6.

“It has not been easy,” Brignone said after her Kronplatz run, describing her winter preparations as a series of tests on her body rather than a conventional build-up. She said simply being able to race again was “a big success.”

The Crans-Montana World Cup stop features a women's downhill on Friday and super-G on Saturday and men's downhill on Sunday.