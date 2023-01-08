Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Canada's Grenier wins first World Cup race
Sport

Alpine skiing-Canada's Grenier wins first World Cup race

Alpine skiing-Canada's Grenier wins first World Cup race

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Courchevel, France - March 20, 2022 Canada's Valerie Grenier reacts after competing REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

08 Jan 2023 01:03AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 01:03AM)
Valerie Grenier from Canada won her first World Cup race on Saturday when she pipped Marta Bassino from Italy in the Giant Slalom at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

All eyes were on American Mikaela Shiffrin, who was chasing her sixth consecutive World Cup race win to equal Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82 victories, but she ended up in sixth place.

Grenier, clocked one minute 55.01 seconds and edged out Bassino by 0.37 seconds. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia claimed third, 0.40 seconds behind Grenier.

"I have no words, I still can't believe it," the 26-year-old Grenier said.

"It's a dream come true, I've been wanting it for so long, and I'm just going to cry because I'm so happy."

Shiffrin is still the overall World Cup leader with 1015 points, 369 points ahead of Vlhova.

The World Cup competition will continue on Sunday with another Giant slalom event.

Source: Reuters

