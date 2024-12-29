Alpine skiing-Caviezel airlifted after crash in Bormio

Swiss skier Gino Caviezel suffered a serious crash during the World Cup Super-G in Bormio, Italy on Sunday, and had to be airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

Caviezel was the first to descend, but his run lasted barely 50 seconds. At a gate before the San Pietro Jump, the 32-year-old caught an edge, lost a ski, and slid down the steep slope.

Caviezel remained lying on the piste and was treated before being airlifted, with the race interrupted.

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin had successfully undergone surgery on Saturday to drain a bleed in his brain after falling while training for the World Cup downhill in Bormio on Friday.