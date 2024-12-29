Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Caviezel airlifted after crash in Bormio
Sport

Alpine skiing-Caviezel airlifted after crash in Bormio

Alpine skiing-Caviezel airlifted after crash in Bormio

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G - Bormio, Italy - December 29, 2024 Switzerland's Gino Caviezel is airlifted off the mountain after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

29 Dec 2024 07:35PM
Swiss skier Gino Caviezel suffered a serious crash during the World Cup Super-G in Bormio, Italy on Sunday, and had to be airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

Caviezel was the first to descend, but his run lasted barely 50 seconds. At a gate before the San Pietro Jump, the 32-year-old caught an edge, lost a ski, and slid down the steep slope.

Caviezel remained lying on the piste and was treated before being airlifted, with the race interrupted.

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin had successfully undergone surgery on Saturday to drain a bleed in his brain after falling while training for the World Cup downhill in Bormio on Friday.

Source: Reuters

