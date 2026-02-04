Alpine skiing-Cochran-Siegle inspired by teammate Vonn after fastest training run

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 4 : American Ryan Cochran-Siegle said he takes inspiration from compatriot Lindsey Vonn after setting the fastest time in the first training run for the men's Olympic downhill on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old topped the charts as he clocked 1:56.08 down Bormio's famous slope although the gold-medal favourites were clearly playing it safe in flat light.

Cochran-Siegle, a silver medallist in super-G in Beijing four years ago, said it was a day for "finding the flow" down the slope on the first of three training runs before the race proper on Saturday.

Swiss favourite Marco Odermatt, winner of three of the six World Cup downhills this season, was third-fastest, 0.40 seconds back, with Italy's Giovanni Franzoni second, 0.16 behind.

Many skiers were clearly not at full throttle as they crossed the finish line after getting their first look at the fast and bumpy 3.4km descent, including Stelvio specialist Dominik Paris who was fifth fastest down the slope on which the Italian veteran has a record six World Cup downhill victories.

The first Alpine ski action of the Games took place the day after American great Vonn announced that she was planning to race in the women's downhill in Cortina with a ruptured ACL sustained in a crash in Crans-Montana.

"Definitely taking inspiration from her," Cochran-Siegle told reporters. "I mean, incredible athlete, incredible person and I think just her fortitude and her drive, just shows so much passion for the sport and belief in herself.

"Never ever count her out."

MOELLER CRASHES

The dangers of the high-speed sport were brought sharply into focus on Wednesday as Norway's Fredrik Moeller crashed and was carried off the course by helicopter. His team said he had been taken to hospital with shoulder pain.

There was no such trouble for Cochran-Siegle who put down an early marker ahead of the showpiece.

"The snow is variable so I think as that kind of gets worked on throughout these next few days, hopefully it'll get a little bit more consistent top to bottom, which will also mean increased speed and some much better skiing," he said.

Odermatt, who is well on his way to a fifth successive World Cup overall title, has targeted the Olympic downhill after winning super-G gold in Beijing four years ago.

Although he will be the favourite on Saturday, several other in-form downhillers will be blocking his path to gold.

Not least young team mate Franjo von Allmen who won the last downhill before Milano-Cortina in Crans-Montana and was seventh quickest in his opening run on Wednesday.

"It starts from zero," the 24-year-old said of the difference between the World Cup and the Olympics. "I'll try to show my best skiing and give everything I can."