GURGL, Austria, Nov 21 : Lara Colturi finally broke through for the first World Cup victory of her career by winning the slalom on Saturday, holding her nerve on the second run down the Kirchenkar course after twice finishing runner-up this season.

The 20-year-old also captured Albania's first World Cup victory, clocking a combined time of one minute 45.47 seconds to deny Sweden's Sara Hector, who surged from seventh after the opening run to finish second, 0.27 seconds adrift.

"I'm super happy," Colturi said. "Now Alpine skiing is getting more famous and famous in Albania thanks to me. That's crazy. More and more people are watching there, it's not a huge part of their culture, so this is a big thing."

First-run leader Anna Swenn Larsson was unable to convert her advantage into victory but the 35-year-old held on for third place, just 0.30 behind Colturi.

American AJ Hurt was fourth, while Switzerland's Camille Rast climbed from 18th after the opening run to finish tied for fifth with Hanna Aronsson Elfman of Sweden.

Colturi's triumph capped a strong start to the campaign after she opened the season with consecutive second-place finishes, establishing herself as one of the leading contenders in a slalom field adjusting to life with fewer appearances from dominant American Mikaela Shiffrin.

In the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Colturi missed victory by just 0.01 seconds.

Swenn Larsson had put herself in position for a first World Cup victory in almost three years after the Swedish veteran set the pace in the opening run, navigating foggy conditions to seize a slim advantage.

The Olympic bronze medallist was 0.24 seconds quicker than Colturi, with Italy's Lara della Mea a further two hundredths back in third. Della Mea struggled on her second run and dropped to ninth.

Swenn Larsson, whose only two World Cup victories both came in slalom, has not stood on the top step of the podium since February 2024.

Shiffrin has opted to reduce her starts in the slalom discipline she has long dominated as she focuses more heavily on giant slalom and super-G.