Alpine Skiing - Cortina's Olimpia is my favourite piste, Italy's Goggia says

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 6 : Italian skier Sofia Goggia said on Friday that the Olimpia delle Tofane slope, where the women's alpine skiing events will be held at the Milano Cortina Olympics, is her favourite course and has been prepared this year to be challenging.

Goggia is among Italy's medal hopes at the Winter Games and will race in Sunday's downhill competition in Cortina.

"It's my favourite course - it's intense and free," Goggia said after Friday's training session in Cortina.

Goggia, 33, said the Olimpia delle Tofane had been prepared this year with many jumps and rollers.

"After the Duca d'Aosta jump I wasn't landing anymore - I just kept staying in the air," she told journalists.

The skier, who was born in Bergamo in northern Italy, said Friday's snow was soft due to the mild temperatures.

"With all the snow we've had in recent days, it's a miracle the course workers managed to clean it up so well," she said.

Goggia said she hoped the snow would be hard and compact for Sunday.

Temperatures in Cortina on Friday were 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 F) but meteorologists expect them to drop over the next two days.

Later on Friday, Goggia will take part in the opening ceremony of the Games in Cortina.

"I arrived here with gratitude in my heart. Few athletes get the chance to compete at a home Olympics. It's a wonderful experience and a great emotion," she said.

The Olympics will run until Feb. 22.