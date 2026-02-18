Alpine skiing-Dominant Shiffrin strikes gold, ends medal drought

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 18 : U.S. great Mikaela Shiffrin won women's slalom gold, and her first Olympic medal since 2018, with a dominant performance in the final Alpine ski race of the Milano Cortina Games on Wednesday.

Switzerland's Camille Rast, the only skier who has beaten Shiffrin on the World Cup this season, took silver and Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson the bronze but both were far behind their rival.

The most successful World Cup skier of all time, with a record 108 wins, scorched down the first run a mighty 0.82 clear of the field and increased her lead to 1.5 seconds over Rast after two legs.

Shiffrin was the overwhelming favourite after winning seven of eight World Cup slaloms this season but the lack of medals after two events, along with a blank in Beijing four years ago, had ramped up the pressure.

Even after the first run down the Olimpia delle Tofane piste, there remained a lingering uncertainty but Shiffrin nailed the second - beaten only by teammate Paula Moltzan's mighty effort.

CAREER THIRD OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL

The gold was Shiffrin's career third Olympic title, adding to the slalom title she won in 2014 and the giant slalom gold from Pyeongchang in 2018, where she also took a combined silver.

It was also the second gold for the U.S. women's Alpine ski team in Cortina after Breezy Johnson's downhill success.

Germany's Lena Duerr was the sole skier to come within a second of her time in the first run but her hopes evaporated in a flash after she straddled the first gate out of the hut on the second run.

Sweden's Cornelia Oehlund had been third after the first run, albeit a second off the pace, but she too was unable to convert that into a medal after breaking a ski pole and failing to finish.

Shiffrin saw what happened and then put in a flawless run. As the crowd cheered, it took what seemed an age before she raised her arm and a ski pole to acknowledge what she had achieved.

She appeared to be crying as she embraced her mother Eileen.

The 30-year-old, who had spoken on Instagram earlier in the week of "narratives built on a limited understanding of what this sport truly demands", had finished fourth in the team combined with Johnson and 11th in the giant.

Had she also skied out on Wednesday, or made a costly error, there would have been plenty of critics ready to air their opinions.

"She receives a lot of press, good and bad, and she's very good at handling it. But it gets to somebody at some point if people are only saying bad things about you," said Moltzan, who went from 28th after the first run to eighth.

"We're just human at the end of the day. And she's just a human. Mistakes happen. You don't have the perfect run, and we get ripped apart by people that sit on the couch and that sucks."