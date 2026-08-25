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Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Brignone has further knee surgery
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Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Brignone has further knee surgery

Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Brignone has further knee surgery
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 15, 2026. Federica Brignone of Italy in action during her second run of the Women's Giant Slalom REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Brignone has further knee surgery
Italy's alpine skier Federica Brignone shows her two gold medals after a press conference in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, February 16, 2026. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
25 Aug 2026 11:23PM
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MILAN, Aug 25 : Italy's double Olympic ski champion Federica Brignone had successful surgery on Tuesday to remove a plate and screws that were inserted in her left knee last year.

Brignone, now 36, won Alpine skiing gold in super-G and giant slalom at the Milano-Cortina Games last February, 10 months after she suffered multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament at the national championships.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation said Brignone would be able to resume physical activity within a few weeks.

Brignone said on Facebook before the operation that she had decided on further surgery because she was still in pain when skiing and doing certain other activities.

The Alpine ski World Cup season starts in late October with a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria. The world championships are in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, next February.

Source: Reuters
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