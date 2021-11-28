Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Mayer wins Lake Louise downhill
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Mayer wins Lake Louise downhill

Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Mayer wins Lake Louise downhill
Nov 27, 2021; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Matthias Mayer of Austria takes the podium during men's downhill race at the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Alpine skiing-Double Olympic champion Mayer wins Lake Louise downhill
Nov 27, 2021; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria (left) and Matthias Mayer of Austria (middle) and Beat Feuz of Switzerland (right) celebrate on the podium during men's downhill race at the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
28 Nov 2021 06:24AM (Updated: 28 Nov 2021 06:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta : Austrian double Olympic gold medalist Matthias Mayer won the opening downhill race of the men's World Cup season in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday ahead of compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr and Switzerland's Beat Feuz.

Mayer, competing a day after the first downhill race of the week was canceled due to too much snow at the Canadian ski resort west of Calgary, posted a time of one minute 47.74 seconds to secure his 11th World Cup win.

Kriechmayr, who started first among the 65 competitors, was 0.23 seconds back of Mayer, while Feuz, the four-time reigning downhill Crystal Globe winner, was 0.35 seconds adrift in third.

With his win, the 31-year-old Mayer has now finished on the podium in each of his last six World Cup downhill appearances, a run that began with his triumph in Bormio last December.

Mayer is the first Austrian man to claim six successive top-three finishes in World Cup downhill races since Stephan Eberharter, who set a run of eight, in 2003-2004.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Paul Simao)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us