Alpine skiing-Double vision continues to plague Sarrazin after downhill crash

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin said he cannot remember everything from the days after his heavy crash at the World Cup downhill event in Bormio, Italy and still suffers from double vision but is on the road to recovery.

Sarrazin was airlifted to the hospital after his crash last month and underwent surgery to drain a bleed in his brain while he also suffered injuries to his foot and knee. He left intensive care earlier this month.

"I feel better day by day. I had some medical examinations... and they are very positive," Sarrazin said in a video posted by the French Ski Federation.

"The only problem that remains is double vision but MRI (scans) said that there is no reason why it can't be completely cured. I'm happy, everything is positive."

The 30-year-old said there were times when he struggled with his memory, adding that he could not remember five days of his recovery period even though he was conscious.

"I'm starting to have all the elements from my fall until now. Everything is clear. I've been explained a lot of things and it felt good," he said.

"I was very lucky. I thank everyone because I'm here on my own two feet and in good health."