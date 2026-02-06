Alpine skiing-Easy does it - no risks taken in final men's downhill training

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 6 : Only half the scheduled 44 starters took part in the third and final training run for the Olympic men's downhill on Friday with the medal favourites taking no risks 24 hours before the showpiece race on the Stelvio.

Canada's James Crawford was quickest on the day, clocking 1.54.95 down the fearsome 3.2km track - his time around two seconds slower than Thursday's pace setter Mattia Casse.

Swiss favourite Marco Odermatt opted for another run down the course but just as on Thursday he was clearly using it purely as a chance to fine-tune his set-up, cruising across the line four seconds slower than Crawford.

His teammate Franjo von Allmen did have one heart-in-the-mouth moment when he got worryingly close to the safety netting while another Swiss, Alexis Monney, clocked the day's quickest time on the second and third sections of the course before pulling off the course - job done.

Italy's king of the Stelvio, Dominik Paris, who will lead a strong home quest for gold on Saturday, descended in leisurely fashion, at one point loosening his race boots.

As the record six-time Bormio World Cup downhill winner crossed the line, the 36-year-old delighted a smattering of Olympic staff and officials in the near-empty grandstand with some nifty slalom turns.

"From the middle part of the piste I was just having fun. If the light is like this also tomorrow it will be good run," he told reporters. "I just wanted to test the initial part of the slope to be more confident in certain sections."

Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger was just grateful for the opportunity to get another go after his high speed crash the day before left him bloodied and bruised.

The 34-year-old was second-quickest on the day and said he was ready to go on Saturday.

"I'm happy because I made it today. That was the reason why I was at the start today, to know my body is good enough to ski tomorrow. So mission accepted," he told reporters.

American River Radamus was third-quickest although he will not race in the downhill and was focussing on early preparation for the super-G next week.

After Friday's relaxed mood, things will heat up considerably on Saturday when thousands of fans are expected to pour into the picturesque Italian town for one of the most eagerly-anticipated events of the Milano-Cortina Games.

Odermatt is favourite after winning three of the six World Cup downhills this season and finishing second in two others.

There is a real optimism amongst the Italian team who showed they mean business in Thursday's training run when they clocked the three quickest times.