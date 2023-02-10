Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Favourite Goggia fastest in third downhill training
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Favourite Goggia fastest in third downhill training

Alpine skiing-Favourite Goggia fastest in third downhill training

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training - Meribel, France - February 10, 2023 Italy's Sofia Goggia in action REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

10 Feb 2023 09:43PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 09:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MERIBEL, France : Favourite Sofia Goggia was fastest for Italy in third training for Saturday's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships in Meribel.

The 2018 Olympic champion and 2022 silver medallist clocked a best time of one minute and 28.31 seconds down the Roc de Fer piste in sunny conditions, 0.46 faster than Austria's Mirjam Puchner.

Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie was third with team mate Ragnhild Mowinckel fourth and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, the reigning Olympic super-G champion, fifth.

Reigning world champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland was only 23rd.

Italy is going for a third women's gold in three events so far at the French resort, with Federica Brignone winning the combined on Monday and Marta Bassino the super-G on Wednesday.

Goggia is also looking to complete her personal set of championship medals after taking silver in super-G in 2019 and bronze in giant slalom in 2017.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who took her 12th career world championship medal with silver in the super-G, is not racing the downhill.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.