Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Flury wins women's downhill gold at world championships
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Flury wins women's downhill gold at world championships

Alpine skiing-Flury wins women's downhill gold at world championships

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill - Meribel, France - February 11, 2023 Switzerland's Jasmine Flury celebrates after winning the Women's Downhill alongside second placed Austria's Nina Ortlieb and third placed Switzerland's Corinne Suter REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

11 Feb 2023 07:26PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 07:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MERIBEL, France : Switzerland's Jasmine Flury won a surprise gold in the women's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships but favourite Sofia Goggia was disqualified for straddling a gate on Saturday.

Early starter Flury found the perfect line down the sunlit Roc de Fer piste to win in one minute 28.03 seconds.

Austrian Nina Ortlieb missed out on gold by an agonising 0.04 seconds with Swiss defending champion Corinne Suter 0.12 seconds back in the bronze medal position.

Italian Goggia was putting down a fast time as she looked to complete her personal set of championship medals after taking silver in super-G in 2019 and bronze in giant slalom in 2017.

But the 2018 Olympic champion made a big mistake in the lower section of the course and although she just avoided crashing, she hit a gate heavily and was disqualified.

"I'm more than disappointed I'm sorrowful because I won't be able to achieve a medal in this world championships and this hurts inside," Goggia, who wore a black armband after the death of former Italian racer Elena Fanchini, told Eurosport.

"But sport is this way. People expect you to win easily but that doesn't count. Life goes on and we move to the next races."

The 29-year-old Flury's gold was an upset as she had not even managed a World Cup podium this season. It was also Switzerland's first gold of the championships so far.

"I still can't believe it, it's amazing and also with Corinne on the podium it's unbelievable," Flury said.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who took her 12th career world championship medal with silver in the super-G, did not start.

Action continues on Sunday with the men's downhill.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.