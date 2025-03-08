Logo
Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault to focus on giant slalom for final Olympic push
FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Adelboden, Switzerland - January 12, 2025 France's Alexis Pinturault in action during their first run REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

08 Mar 2025 12:52AM
French skier Alexis Pinturault confirmed on Friday that he would focus on the giant slalom next season, with the goal of competing in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The 33-year-old had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash during a World Cup Super-G race in January and has been sidelined since, but he is aiming to compete when the new season starts.

"The ideal is for me to focus on what I do best, where I've always been the best and where I'll still be in the top 30 when next season starts," Pinturault, the 2021 overall World Cup champion and a three-times Olympic medallist, told reporters.

He added that it was very likely that next season would be his last.

"I have in a way come full circle in my sport. Today I am motivated by not calling time thanks to an injury, motivated by the Olympic Games."

Source: Reuters
