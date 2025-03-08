Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault to focus on giant slalom for final Olympic push

French skier Alexis Pinturault confirmed on Friday that he would focus on the giant slalom next season, with the goal of competing in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The 33-year-old had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash during a World Cup Super-G race in January and has been sidelined since, but he is aiming to compete when the new season starts.

"The ideal is for me to focus on what I do best, where I've always been the best and where I'll still be in the top 30 when next season starts," Pinturault, the 2021 overall World Cup champion and a three-times Olympic medallist, told reporters.

He added that it was very likely that next season would be his last.

"I have in a way come full circle in my sport. Today I am motivated by not calling time thanks to an injury, motivated by the Olympic Games."