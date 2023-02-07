Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault narrowly ahead after combined first leg
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Meribel, France - February 7, 2023 France's Alexis Pinturault in action during the Super-G REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Meribel, France - February 7, 2023 France's Alexis Pinturault reacts during the Super-G REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
07 Feb 2023 08:34PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 08:34PM)
Frenchman Alexis Pinturault posted a slim lead in the speed leg of the men's combined event at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France on Tuesday.

Pinturault completed the super-G in 1:08.25, a sixth of a second quicker than Austrian Marco Schwarz and 0.14 faster than Raphael Haaser, also from Austria.

Pinturault won silver in combined at the worlds in 2021.

Swiss Marco Odermatt, reigning overall World Cup champion and current leader in the World Cup standings, was disqualified.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, second in the overall World Cup standings, told Norwegian newspaper VG he would not ski in the slalom event after feeling pain in his hands.

The slalom will be held later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

