Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault takes men's combined gold at worlds

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault won the men's combined event at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France on Tuesday after two solid runs saw him finish in first and third place in the super-G and slalom respectively.

The 31-year-old was fastest down the slopes in the super-G a sixth of a second quicker than Austrian Marco Schwarz and was 0.53 behind Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath in the slalom leg.

Schwarz did not manage to close the gap to Pinturault in the slalom and came second overall, one tenth of a second behind.

Fellow Austrian Raphael Haaser finished third, 0.44 of a second behind Pinturault.

The Frenchman won the combined event at the 2019 World Championships in Are, Sweden and finished second two years later in Cortina d'Ampezzo. He also claimed silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in the combined.