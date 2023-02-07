Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-France's Pinturault takes men's combined gold at worlds
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Meribel, France - February 7, 2023 France's Alexis Pinturault celebrates winning the Men's Alpine Combined alongside second place Austria's Marco Schwarz and third place Austria's Raphael Haaser REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Meribel, France - February 7, 2023 France's Alexis Pinturault in action during the Slalom REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Meribel, France - February 7, 2023 France's Alexis Pinturault in action during the Slalom REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Meribel, France - February 7, 2023 A fan displays a banner of France's Alexis Pinturault ahead of the Slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
07 Feb 2023 10:45PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 10:45PM)
Frenchman Alexis Pinturault won the men's combined event at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France on Tuesday after two solid runs saw him finish in first and third place in the super-G and slalom respectively.

The 31-year-old was fastest down the slopes in the super-G a sixth of a second quicker than Austrian Marco Schwarz and was 0.53 behind Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath in the slalom leg.

Schwarz did not manage to close the gap to Pinturault in the slalom and came second overall, one tenth of a second behind.

Fellow Austrian Raphael Haaser finished third, 0.44 of a second behind Pinturault.

The Frenchman won the combined event at the 2019 World Championships in Are, Sweden and finished second two years later in Cortina d'Ampezzo. He also claimed silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in the combined.

Source: Reuters

