Logo
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-France's Rassat makes World Cup breakthrough with slalom win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-France's Rassat makes World Cup breakthrough with slalom win

Alpine skiing-France's Rassat makes World Cup breakthrough with slalom win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 22, 2025 France's Paco Rassat in action during the first run REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Alpine skiing-France's Rassat makes World Cup breakthrough with slalom win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Gurgl, Austria - November 22, 2025 France's Paco Rassat celebrates after winning the men's slalom with second placed Belgium's Armand Marchant and third placed Norway's Atle Lie McGrath REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
22 Nov 2025 09:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GURGL, Austria :France's Paco Rassat took the first World Cup victory of his Alpine skiing career in the Austrian resort of Gurgl on Saturday to top the slalom standings after the season's first two races.

Armand Marchant finished a surprise second, 0.07 slower over the two legs, to celebrate a first ever World Cup podium for Belgium.

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath, leader after the first run, had to settle for third.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norwegian-born skier who competes for Brazil and won the opening slalom in Levi in a first for his country, could manage only 10th.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement