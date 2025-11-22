Alpine skiing-France's Rassat makes World Cup breakthrough with slalom win

GURGL, Austria :France's Paco Rassat took the first World Cup victory of his Alpine skiing career in the Austrian resort of Gurgl on Saturday to top the slalom standings after the season's first two races.

Armand Marchant finished a surprise second, 0.07 slower over the two legs, to celebrate a first ever World Cup podium for Belgium.

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath, leader after the first run, had to settle for third.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norwegian-born skier who competes for Brazil and won the opening slalom in Levi in a first for his country, could manage only 10th.