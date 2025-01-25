Alpine skiing-French alpine team suffers setback as Pinturault airlifted after crash

KITZBUEHEL, Austria : The French alpine team endured a tough day on the Austrian slopes of Kitzbuehel during Friday's World Cup Super-G race after Alexis Pinturault had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash.

The French Ski Federation (FFS) said that the 2021 overall World Cup champion suffered a "severe bone bruise, a tibial plateau fracture, and inner meniscus damage in his right knee."

It's another setback for the 33-year-old, who suffered a major injury last year when he ruptured his cruciate ligament during a race in Wengen.

The FFS did not provide any details on the recovery period for Pinturault.

Compatriot Florian Loriot also required an airlift following a heavy crash in the same turn as Pinturault.

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt ultimately secured victory, finishing 0.11 seconds ahead of Raphael Haaser from Austria, while fellow Swiss Stefan Rogentin claimed third place.

The challenging course had 14 racers fail to finish, with several competitors expressing concerns about shadows affecting visibility on the slopes.

"You can feel it when the conditions change, especially in the middle section—it’s bumpy and dark. That was the hardest part for me because of the visibility," Rogentin said.