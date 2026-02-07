Alpine skiing-Goggia and Brignone fired up by 'dream come true' opening ceremony

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 7 : Italy's Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone said they barely slept on Friday night and were still buzzing after taking part in the Milano Cortina Winter Games opening ceremony in Cortina.

Brignone took part in the athletes' parade late on Friday in the mountain resort as Italy's flagbearer, while Goggia lit the cauldron at the end of the carefully coordinated and colourful ceremony jointly hosted in Milan's San Siro stadium and in Cortina d'Ampezzo, more than 400 km (250 miles) away in the Dolomite mountains.

On the eve of the first women's Alpine skiing downhill race at the Winter Games, Brignone, who has been assessing her physical condition since a serious accident last April, said she was still unsure about her presence on Sunday.

"I was so excited that I couldn't sleep, but it was wonderful. Last night I didn't sleep at all," she said after the second round of training in Cortina.

"Last night was one of the most exciting nights of my life. It was a dream come true."

Goggia was also visibly emotional the morning after her role in the ceremony.

"Receiving the Olympic torch from Gustavo Thoeni and raising it simultaneously with (Alberto) Tomba and (Deborah) Compagnoni in Milan has been a very touching moment that will remain in my heart," she told reporters.

One of Italy's strongest medal hopes in Alpine skiing, Goggia said she was asked to be the last torchbearer in Cortina in December.

"I didn't think it would have touched me so much inside of myself. But instead it was really an emotional moment," she said.

Goggia was so worried about not being well-rested for the next day's training that, after lighting the cauldron, she rushed back to the hotel.

"I was so like running away that I had my headphones from the organisation, and I only took them off in my bathroom."