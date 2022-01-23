Logo
Alpine skiing-Goggia crashes out of Cortina d'Ampezzo super-G
Alpine skiing-Goggia crashes out of Cortina d'Ampezzo super-G

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 23, 2021 Italy's Sofia Goggia reacts after her second run REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

23 Jan 2022 07:33PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 07:33PM)
Sofia Goggia crashed in Sunday's World Cup super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, a little over two weeks before the speed events at the Beijing Olympic Games.

The Italian, who leads the downhill World Cup standings, lost her balance in the third section of the course and appeared to twist a knee before getting up and slowly skiing down the piste.

Goggia, 29, has won five of the six World Cup downhills this season and was hoping to secure a double in Cortina d'Ampezzo after prevailing in Saturday's downhill at the Italian resort.

The women's super-G at the Olympics is scheduled for Feb. 11, four days before the downhill.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

