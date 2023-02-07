Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Goggia fastest in women's downhill training
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Goggia fastest in women's downhill training

07 Feb 2023 08:08PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 08:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Downhill favourite Sofia Goggia led an Italian one-two in the first women's training run at the Alpine ski world championships in Meribel on Tuesday.

Goggia, the 2018 Olympic champion who missed the last worlds on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2021 due to a knee injury, has won four World Cup downhills this season and was 0.26 seconds quicker than compatriot Elena Curtoni.    

Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec was third fastest on the French resort's Roc de Fer slope, 0.44 slower than Goggia.  

Switzerland's reigning world champion Corinne Suter was ninth, one place behind Italy's newly-crowned combined world champion Federica Brignone.    

The women's downhill is scheduled for Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.