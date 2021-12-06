Logo
Alpine skiing-Goggia wins super-G to complete Lake Louise World Cup hat-trick
Dec 5, 2021; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Sofia Goggia of Italy during women's Super G race at the Lake Louise Audi FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 5, 2021; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates on the podium during women's Super G race at the Lake Louise Audi FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
06 Dec 2021 03:44AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 03:48AM)
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta : Italy's Sofia Goggia won the opening Alpine World Cup women's super-G on Sunday to complete a Lake Louise hat-trick, becoming the first woman since Lindsey Vonn in 2015 to sweep all three races at the Canadian resort.

Goggia, who scored dominating downhill wins on Friday and Saturday, had a much tighter result in the super-G, clocking one minute 18.28 seconds down a sun-kissed layout and crossing just 0.11 ahead of Swiss world champion Lara Gut-Behrami.

Austria's Mirjam Puchner, third in the opening downhill, again completed the podium ahead of team mate Tamara Tippler.

American double Olympic gold medallist and three-times overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin bounced back from disappointing 26th and 38th place results in the downhill to finish sixth.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Lake Louise. Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

