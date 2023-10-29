Logo
Alpine skiing-High winds force men's World Cup giant slalom cancellation
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 29, 2023 A ski gate is pictured as it gets hit by strong winds during the first run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 29, 2023 Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr in action during the first run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
29 Oct 2023 08:03PM
The opening giant slalom of the men's Alpine skiing World Cup season was cancelled on Sunday due to high winds in the Austrian resort of Soelden.

The women raced on Saturday with a giant slalom on the Rettenbach glacier but the men abandoned their efforts after 47 of 73 skiers had completed the first run.

"Due to the extreme wind and with the forecast of even increasing wind for the rest of the day, for safety and fairness reasons, it has been decided to cancel today’s Giant Slalom race in Soelden," organisers said in a statement.

Last season also started with a cancellation, that time of the women's race in Soelden due to heavy rain.

The next races on the men's World Cup calendar are downhills in Zermatt, Switzerland, on Nov 11-12.

Source: Reuters

