Alpine skiing-Italian Casse earns first Super-G win by a whisker

Italian Mattia Casse claimed his first World Cup victory by just one hundredth of a second in Friday's Super-G on home snow at Val Gardena.

The 34-year-old, who had posted three third-place finishes in World Cup events, delivered a blistering run in mixed weather conditions to delight the crowd.

American Jared Goldberg, 33, narrowly missed out on top spot, finishing second to secure his first World Cup podium in his 168th race.

Swiss Marco Odermatt, the Super-G standings leader, took third, 0.43 seconds behind the winner.