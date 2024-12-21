Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Italian Casse earns first Super-G win by a whisker
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G - Val Gardena, Italy - December 20, 2024 Italy's Mattia Casse celebrates on the podium after winning the Men's Super G REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

21 Dec 2024 02:50AM
Italian Mattia Casse claimed his first World Cup victory by just one hundredth of a second in Friday's Super-G on home snow at Val Gardena.

The 34-year-old, who had posted three third-place finishes in World Cup events, delivered a blistering run in mixed weather conditions to delight the crowd.

American Jared Goldberg, 33, narrowly missed out on top spot, finishing second to secure his first World Cup podium in his 168th race.

Swiss Marco Odermatt, the Super-G standings leader, took third, 0.43 seconds behind the winner.

Source: Reuters

