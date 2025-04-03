Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-World Cup champion Brignone airlifted to hospital after crash
Alpine skiing-World Cup champion Brignone airlifted to hospital after crash

FILE PHOTO: Mar 25, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Federica Brignone of Italy in the second run of the women's giant slalom alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images/File Photo

03 Apr 2025 07:22PM
Federica Brignone, the newly-crowned overall World Cup skiing champion, suffered a crash in the giant slalom at the Italian championships on Thursday and was airlifted to hospital.

The 34-year-old was navigating a gate on the slopes in Val di Fassa when her legs got caught up, causing her to lose control and tumble past the next gate before coming to a stop.

Brignone, who also claimed giant slalom gold at the World Championships in February, capped off a fantastic season by adding the giant slalom and downhill globes to her collection.

She is considered a key home favourite at next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation said it had no immediate update on Brignone's condition.

Source: Reuters
