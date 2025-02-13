Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone wins women's giant slalom world gold

SAALBACH, Austria : Italy's Federica Brignone put in a dominant display to win gold in the women's giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Thursday.

Brignone, second in the super-G a week ago, led after the first run, and again put in the fastest time on her second to win by 0.90 of a second over New Zealand's Alice Robinson, who took silver and her first world championship medal.

America's Paula Moltzan battled to claim the bronze medal, overcoming Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund by one hundredth of a second.

This was Italy's second gold medal of the championships after they won the mixed team parallel event on the opening day.