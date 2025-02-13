Logo
Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone wins women's giant slalom world gold
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Giant Slalom - Saalbach, Austria - February 13, 2025 Italy's Federica Brignone reacts after the second run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Giant Slalom - Saalbach, Austria - February 13, 2025 Italy's Federica Brignone reacts after winning the Women's Giant Slalom REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
13 Feb 2025 09:41PM
SAALBACH, Austria : Italy's Federica Brignone put in a dominant display to win gold in the women's giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Thursday.

Brignone, second in the super-G a week ago, led after the first run, and again put in the fastest time on her second to win by 0.90 of a second over New Zealand's Alice Robinson, who took silver and her first world championship medal.

America's Paula Moltzan battled to claim the bronze medal, overcoming Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund by one hundredth of a second.

This was Italy's second gold medal of the championships after they won the mixed team parallel event on the opening day.

Source: Reuters
