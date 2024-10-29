Alpine skiing-Italy's Lorenzi dies in training accident aged 19

Alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi has died after being injured in an accident while training in northern Italy, the country's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Italian army athlete was transported to hospital after a fall while training on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales, the Italian winter sports federation (FISI) said.

"The defence (ministry) and Minister Guido Crosetto

express their deepest condolences and embrace the family and colleagues of Corporal Matilde Lorenzi," the ministry wrote on X.

Lorenzi's death was a tragedy for the entire Italian winter sports community, the federation said.

"FISI is in mourning, and extends its condolences to her family and friends and all those who loved Matilde and will always remember her," it said in a statement.