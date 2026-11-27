Nov 26 : Cyprien Sarrazin said he felt like a winner already as the French Alpine skier prepares for a World Cup comeback nearly two years after he almost died in a downhill crash in Italy.

The 32-year-old, who was airlifted to hospital and spent days under sedation following the fall in Bormio in December 2024, will race again in a super-G in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Saturday.

"It's already a victory to be here, so I don't expect any results," the five-times race winner told reporters on a video call on Thursday.

"We talked with the coaches and I think, for me, a victory on Saturday will be to enjoy myself and to be able to produce my skiing. If I can do that, then the result will be also good.

"At the start gate I will focus on what I'm able to do at the moment and just enjoying the moment. The slope here is perfect and the snow is really good, so I have a lot of pleasure here."

Sarrazin had surgery to drain a bleed in the brain and also suffered injuries to his foot and knee in the crash.

He later told French sports daily L'Equipe that he remembered everything up to 20 metres (66 feet) before the fall and after that it was a blank.

He returned to skiing in December 2025 and resumed formal training in April.

Sarrazin said he felt in good shape after working hard over the summer and was happy to be back with the team, cooking meals together and playing cards in the chalet.

Because of his World Cup ranking when he suffered his injury, the skier said he would still get a top 10 bib for his comeback race.

"I'm loving it, getting back to the rhythm of speed, just the rhythm in general," he added. "The conditions make me really enjoy skiing, and everything is looking great for this weekend."