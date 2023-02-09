Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Kilde fastest in men's downhill training
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Kilde fastest in men's downhill training

Alpine skiing-Kilde fastest in men's downhill training
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Courchevel, France - February 7, 2023 Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde reacts during the Super-G REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-Kilde fastest in men's downhill training
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Courchevel, France - February 7, 2023 Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in action during the Super-G REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine skiing-Kilde fastest in men's downhill training
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Alpine Combined - Courchevel, France - February 7, 2023 Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in action during the Super-G REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
09 Feb 2023 12:41AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 12:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Downhill favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was quickest in the first men's training run at the Alpine ski world championships in Meribel, France on Wednesday.

Norwegian Kilde has dominated the event this season, winning five downhills to lead the World Cup standings in the discipline.

He was 0.15 seconds quicker than Italian Christof Innerhofer with Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted third fastest, 0.41 seconds behind Kilde.

Austria's reigning world champion Vincent Kriechmayr ended up 16th, 1.56 seconds behind Kilde.

Swiss Marco Odermatt, the reigning World Cup champion and current leader of the overall standings, was a lowly 21st quickest.

The men's downhill is scheduled for Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.