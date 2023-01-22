Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Kilde wins in Kitzbuehel as Feuz says farewell
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Kilde wins in Kitzbuehel as Feuz says farewell

Alpine skiing-Kilde wins in Kitzbuehel as Feuz says farewell
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 21, 2023 Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates after winning with his team on the podium REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-Kilde wins in Kitzbuehel as Feuz says farewell
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 21, 2023 Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates on the podium after winning the race with second placed France's Johan Clarey and third placed Travis Ganong of the U.S. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-Kilde wins in Kitzbuehel as Feuz says farewell
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 21, 2023 Liechtenstein's Nico Gauer in action during the Men's Downhill REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Alpine skiing-Kilde wins in Kitzbuehel as Feuz says farewell
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 21, 2023 Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger in action during the Men's Downhill REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Alpine skiing-Kilde wins in Kitzbuehel as Feuz says farewell
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 21, 2023 Austria's Andreas Ploier in action during the Men's Downhill REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
22 Jan 2023 01:49AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2023 01:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a men's World Cup downhill on Kitzbuehel's fearsome Hahnenkamm slope on Saturday as Switzerland's Olympic champion Beat Feuz headed into retirement.

Kilde finished 0.67 of a second faster in lightly falling snow than 42-year-old French skier Johan Clarey, making up for the disappointment of 16th place in Friday's prestigious downhill at the Austrian resort.

It was the fifth downhill win of the season for the Norwegian, who leads the World Cup standings in the discipline but broke a wrist bone in Thursday practice.

Clarey broke his own record as the oldest Alpine skier to stand on a World Cup podium. The Frenchman last year became the oldest Olympic Alpine medallist when he won downhill silver in Beijing.

American Travis Ganong, 34, finished third a day after announcing he planned to retire at the end of the season.

"It was really tough conditions today with the snow fall. It was a good run, a great run down the Streif. If that was my last run down it, I am pretty happy. I love this hill," said the American.

Feuz, 35, announced in December that he would retire after the second of two Kitzbuehel downhills and celebrated with his family after finishing 16th.

"The result was no longer important today," he said.

"The last few weeks have been tough and exciting again but it's wonderful to stop now. I'm happy, I'm satisfied, I'm healthy and can now go home with my family and enjoy it."

Switzerland's reigning overall World Cup champion and current leader Marco Odermatt did not start after injuring his left knee on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.