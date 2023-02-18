Logo
Alpine skiing-Mexican Prince Von Hohenlohe retires aged 64 after 20th worlds
Alpine skiing-Mexican Prince Von Hohenlohe retires aged 64 after 20th worlds

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Courchevel, France - February 17, 2023 Mexico's Hubertus Von Hohenlohe in action during the first run REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

18 Feb 2023 02:44AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 02:44AM)
Prince Hubertus of Hohenlohe-Langenburg competed for his country of birth Mexico at a 20th World Championships on Friday aged 64, 41 years after his first in Austria.

Racing in Courchevel, France wearing a colourful lycra outfit based on Mexican handmade textiles, he failed to finish the first run in the giant slalom event.

"I'd say that was the last one," Hohenlohe told Eurosport after his exit from the competition.

"I probably spent too much time in the sun in Marbella in the summer and didn't do enough in the gym.

"My wife thinks I'm completely crazy. She's always afraid something will happen to me. You have to feel what your body is saying and then decide."

The aristocratic Von Hohenlohe, who describes himself as a photographer, pop singer and Alpine skier, competed in his first Olympic Games back in 1984 at Sarajevo.

Since then has been a regular attraction at world championship races, participating in every one except 2007 when he was sidelined with a broken leg.

Von Hohenlohe founded the Mexican Skiing Association in 1981 and participated in six Olympics - the last one being in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

Source: Reuters

