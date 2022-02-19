Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Mixed team event postponed until Sunday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Mixed team event postponed until Sunday

Alpine skiing-Mixed team event postponed until Sunday

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. An Olympic crew member holding a shovel stands near the two courses after organizers announced a delay to the start of the event. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

19 Feb 2022 10:00AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 12:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YANQING, China :High winds have forced organisers to postpone Saturday's Alpine mixed team parallel race until Sunday, the final day of the Beijing Winter Games.

In the last Alpine skiing event of the Games, which was only added to the Olympic programme at the last Games in 2018, 15 teams of six men and women are due to compete in a series of parallel slaloms.

The international Ski Federation and Olympic organisers have rescheduled the event for 9am local time (0100 GMT) on the day of the closing ceremony.

The team event is the last chance for American Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine skiing's biggest star, to win a medal.

One of the rare skiers who competes in all events of Alpine skiing, Shiffrin has so far ended up with ninth place in super-G, 18th in the downhill and three Did Not Finish results.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us