Alpine skiing-Mixed team event postponed until Sunday

YANQING, China :High winds have forced organisers to postpone Saturday's Alpine mixed team parallel race until Sunday, the final day of the Beijing Winter Games.

In the last Alpine skiing event of the Games, which was only added to the Olympic programme at the last Games in 2018, 15 teams of six men and women are due to compete in a series of parallel slaloms.

The international Ski Federation and Olympic organisers have rescheduled the event for 9am local time (0100 GMT) on the day of the closing ceremony.

The team event is the last chance for American Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine skiing's biggest star, to win a medal.

One of the rare skiers who competes in all events of Alpine skiing, Shiffrin has so far ended up with ninth place in super-G, 18th in the downhill and three Did Not Finish results.

