Alpine skiing-More woe for Shiffrin as she fails to finish slalom

YANQING, China :Mikaela Shiffrin’s nightmare start to the Beijing Olympics continued on Wednesday as the American failed to finish for the second race in a row.

Shiffrin skied out of the first run of the slalom, eliminating her from the competition after she missed an early gate.

The 26-year-old, who has dominated the technical events in recent years, also crashed out on the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.

The American four-time world champion won gold in the slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and finished fourth in Pyeongchang four years later.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Peter Rutherford)