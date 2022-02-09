Logo
Alpine skiing-More woe for Shiffrin as she fails to finish slalom
2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States looks on after not finishing her run. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States looks down at the finish line after not finishing her run. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
09 Feb 2022 10:50AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 11:08AM)
YANQING, China :Mikaela Shiffrin’s nightmare start to the Beijing Olympics continued on Wednesday as the American failed to finish for the second race in a row.

Shiffrin skied out of the first run of the slalom, eliminating her from the competition after she missed an early gate.

The 26-year-old, who has dominated the technical events in recent years, also crashed out on the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.

The American four-time world champion won gold in the slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and finished fourth in Pyeongchang four years later.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

