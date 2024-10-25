Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Norway's Kilde to miss Alpine Ski World Cup season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Norway's Kilde to miss Alpine Ski World Cup season

Alpine skiing-Norway's Kilde to miss Alpine Ski World Cup season

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G - Wengen, Switzerland - January 12, 2024 Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in action REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

25 Oct 2024 12:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Norway's two-time Olympic medallist and 2020 overall World Cup winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will miss the Alpine Ski World Cup season due to an ongoing shoulder issue, the Norwegian Ski Federation announced late on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old speed specialist suffered a horrific fall in January, dislocating his shoulder during a crash in a World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.

Since then, he has undergone two surgeries and will need another one after developing a shoulder infection in July.

"Unfortunately, this means I won’t be competing this season, but I’m fully committed to my rehabilitation and working towards a strong comeback. Thank you all for your support during this time," Kilde said in a statement.

His fiancee, American Mikaela Shiffrin, 29, thanked fans for their support following the news, as she prepares for the season opener in Soelden, Austria, this weekend.

"We are gonna take things as they come," she told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement