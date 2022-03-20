Logo
Alpine skiing-Norway's Kristoffersen clinches slalom World Cup title
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Meribel, France - March 20, 2022 Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates on the podium after winning the overall men's slalom Globe trophy REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Meribel, France - March 20, 2022 Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates on the podium after winning the overall men's slalom with second place, Austria's Manuel Feller and third place, Norway's Atle Lie Mcgrath REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Meribel, France - March 20, 2022 Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates on the podium after winning the overall men's slalom Globe trophy REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
20 Mar 2022 10:22PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 10:22PM)
Henrik Kristoffersen secured a career third slalom crystal globe when he took second place in the final race of the season in Courchevel, France on Sunday.

The 27-year-old finished 0.37 seconds behind fellow Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath, who prevailed with a combined time of one minute 34.52 seconds.

Austrian Manuel Feller, who still had an outside chance of clinching the title, took third place, 0.77 seconds off the pace.

Kristoffersen ended the season with 451 slalom points, 90 ahead of Feller with McGrath finishing third a further 13 points behind.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

