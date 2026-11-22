GURGL, Austria, Nov 22 : Timon Haugan held off compatriot Eirik Hystad Solberg to win the men's World Cup slalom in Gurgl as Norway claimed the top two places on Sunday.

Haugan clocked a combined time of one minute 42.55 seconds to finish 0.60 seconds ahead of Solberg, with Switzerland's Tanguy Nef completing the podium, 0.88 behind.

"It's a huge relief," Haugan told Viaplay after claiming his seventh World Cup victory and becoming the first Norwegian to win a World Cup race at the Austrian venue. Gurgl joined the World Cup calendar in 2023.

Haugan had endured a difficult build-up to the season after discovering he had used the wrong binding setup for much of his preparation.

"It's been one of the toughest pre-seasons I've had, with a lot of doubt and uncertainty. I thought I just had to go for it today. Better to do it now than later," he added.

Solberg delivered a strong second run to secure the first World Cup podium of his career.

"It doesn't get any more fun than that," Solberg said.

Atle Lie McGrath, who trailed Haugan by just one hundredth of a second after the opening run, failed to finish his second descent. Fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen also went out in the deciding run.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen saw his bid to win the opening three races of the season end when he straddled a gate early in the first run. He had won the giant slalom in Soelden and the slalom in Levi.