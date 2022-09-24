Alpine skiing- Norwegian Svindal diagnosed with testicular cancer

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Aksel Lund Svindal said he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

"The last few weeks have been different. But I'm able to say weeks and not months because of great medical help, a little luck and a good decision," Svindal said on Instagram.

He added that the cancer was caught early and the prognosis looked very good.

The 39-year-old skier struck gold in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games and in the downhill eight years later in Pyeongchang. He also owns five world championship golds.