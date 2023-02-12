Alpine skiing-Odermatt beats Kilde to men's downhill gold

COURCHEVEL, France : Switzerland's Marco Odermatt beat Norwegian favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to win gold in the flagship men's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships in Courchevel on Sunday.

Odermatt, racing with bib number 10, laid down the challenge with a blistering run in one minute 47.05 seconds down the French resort's daunting L'Eclipse piste and Kilde, starting 15th, could not match it.

The Norwegian, who also had to settle for silver in Thursday's Super-G while Odermatt missed out in fourth place, crossed the line with a time 0.48 slower than the overall World Cup leader.

Canada's Cameron Alexander took the bronze medal after starting 20th.