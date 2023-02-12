Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Odermatt beats Kilde to men's downhill gold
Alpine skiing-Odermatt beats Kilde to men's downhill gold

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Courchevel, France - February 12, 2023 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt with Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde as they stand in first and second place respectively during the event REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

12 Feb 2023
COURCHEVEL, France : Switzerland's Marco Odermatt beat Norwegian favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to win gold in the flagship men's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships in Courchevel on Sunday.

Odermatt, racing with bib number 10, laid down the challenge with a blistering run in one minute 47.05 seconds down the French resort's daunting L'Eclipse piste and Kilde, starting 15th, could not match it.

The Norwegian, who also had to settle for silver in Thursday's Super-G while Odermatt missed out in fourth place, crossed the line with a time 0.48 slower than the overall World Cup leader.

Canada's Cameron Alexander took the bronze medal after starting 20th.

Source: Reuters

