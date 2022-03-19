Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win

Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates after winning the men's giant slalom with second place Norway's Lucas Braathen and third place Switzerland's Loic Meillard REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Meribel, France - March 19, 2022 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
19 Mar 2022 09:21PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 09:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Marco Odermatt claimed his 11th World Cup victory when he prevailed in the final giant slalom of the season in Courchevel, France, on Saturday.

The Swiss, who had already bagged the discipline's World Cup title and the Alpine skiing overall World Cup trophy, has won five of the eight giant slaloms of the season, as well as the Olympic event.

Odermatt, who had the best time of the first run, clocked a combined best time of two minutes 10.40 seconds.

Norway's Lucas Braathen was second, 0.49 seconds behind, with Switzerland's Loic Meillard coming home third, 0.63 off the pace.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us