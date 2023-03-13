Logo
Sport

Alpine skiing-Odermatt claims second giant slalom title in Slovenia
Alpine skiing-Odermatt claims second giant slalom title in Slovenia

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Kranjska Gora, Slovenia - March 12, 2023 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates with his team after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

13 Mar 2023 12:12AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 01:37AM)
Marco Odermatt sealed his second consecutive giant slalom World Cup title when he took his second win in the event in two days down the Slovenian slopes of Kranjska Gora on Sunday.

The Swiss speedster also opened a unassailable 586-point lead at the top of the overall standings over second-placed Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway who did not participate in the races this weekend.

The season will wrap up with four events in Soldeu, Andorra, next week.

The 25-year-old Odermatt finished the race in two minutes 20.91 seconds, 0.32 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen from Norway. French skier Alexis Pinturault came in third.

"It’s a little bit different, I guess – last year I was way more nervous," said Odermatt after the second title.

"This weekend was a little more calm, I already had a globe at home, and had a little advantage with the points, so it was a bit more relaxed."

Odermatt can break the overall point records next week as he only needs 175 to beat the greatest individual men’s season points of 2,000, set by Austrian Herman Maier in 2000.

Source: Reuters

