Alpine skiing-Odermatt closes in on overall points record with super-G win

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won a World Cup super-G in Soldeu, Andorra on Thursday to close in on the overall points record for a single season.

Odermatt has 1942 points, 58 short of the record set by Austrian Hermann Maier in the 1999-2000 season, and needs only a podium place in the giant slalom on Saturday to break it.

The 25-year-old finished in one minute, 23.91 seconds, 0.29 seconds ahead of Austrian Marco Schwarz while Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde came in third.

"I will treat this race (on Saturday) like any other race. I will for sure celebrate today a little bit, and then try to go all in again on Saturday for the GS," Odermatt said.

“We will see how much is left in the tank. If it works, perfect. Otherwise, I have won enough.”

Odermatt, who wrapped up the super-G title earlier this month, has won on six of his eights starts in the discipline this season. He has 12 wins overall and as well as the overall title has also won the giant slalom globe.

"I would say six victories out of eight races and two other podiums is nearly perfect. It is probably the most difficult discipline we have in ski racing, to sum it up with a victory, to get this Globe, is fantastic," he added.