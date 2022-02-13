Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing: Odermatt has narrow lead in driving snow
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing: Odermatt has narrow lead in driving snow

Alpine skiing: Odermatt has narrow lead in driving snow

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Giant Slalom Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - Feb 13, 2022. Marco Odermatt of Switzerland in action. (Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

13 Feb 2022 12:20PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 12:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YANQING, China: Favourite Marco Odermatt of Switzerland held a four hundredths of a second lead over Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner after the top 30 skiers had completed the first run of the men's giant slalom in driving now on Sunday (Feb 13).

In tough conditions, overall World Cup and giant slalom leader Odermatt recovered from an error midway through his run to get into pole position for the second run at 13:45 local time.

France's Mathieu Faivre was also within breathing distance of Odermatt, finishing just 0.08 behind the Swiss all-rounder with Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and another Frenchman Thibaut Favrot also in close contention.

While visibility looked poor, the early skiers agreed with the decision to go ahead with the race in the snow.

"Definitely, the light is more than skiable, it just makes it difficult. I like it," said Kristoffersen, who was first out of the start hut.

“The snow is a little uneven so it is quite aggressive in spots…a little slick…I think it was difficult for everyone," he added.

Germany's Alexander Schmid was one of nine skiers in the top 30 who failed to finish their run.

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Beijing Winter Olympics skiing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us