Alpine skiing-Odermatt takes fifth successive giant slalom win in Adelboden

ADELBODEN, Switzerland, ‌Jan 10 : Switzerland's Marco Odermatt moved back to the top of the World Cup giant slalom standings with a convincing victory on home snow in Adelboden on Saturday - his fifth successive win at the Swiss resort.

The 28-year-old ended 2025 in relatively disappointing fashion in his specialist discipline, ‌with sixth place in Alta Badia, but looked ‌back to his best as he won by 0.49 seconds from Norway-born Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

Odermatt's masterclass in tough conditions meant he matched the five in a row at Adelboden of Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. He now has 36 World Cup giant slalom ‍wins.

After topping the leaderboard from Pinheiro Braathen in the first run, Odermatt was roared down by a large crowd of flag-waving Swiss in his second as he sealed his third giant slalom victory ​of the season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Pinheiro Braathen ‌and Odermatt clocked identical times in the second run while France's Leo Anguenot completed the podium, edging out Norway's ​Timon Haugan.

"Everyone here they made me push hard, this energy and extra ⁠pressure helped my motivation," Odermatt ‌said of the crowd support.

Austria's Steffan Brennsteiner had led the ​giant slalom standings ahead of Saturday's race but he crashed out in his second run.

Odermatt, who will be ‍the big favourite at the Milano Cortina Olympics, is now World ⁠Cup overall leader and also tops the standings in giant slalom, downhill ​and super G.

Action continues ‌in Adelboden on Sunday with a slalom.