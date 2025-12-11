Alpine skiing-Olympic champion Gisin airlifted after crash in training

Dec 11 : Swiss Olympic champion Michelle Gisin suffered a heavy fall during downhill training on home snow in St Moritz on Thursday and was airlifted away after receiving medical attention on the slope.

The 32-year-old won the combined event in both the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Winter Olympics.

Gisin is the third Olympic champion in the Swiss women's team to crash during training. Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter have also suffered similar incidents in recent weeks.

The Swiss Ski Federation has yet to comment on the incident, with two months remaining before the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.