Alpine skiing-Olympic downhill champion Suter sidelined for a month after fall at training

Dec 4 : Corinne Suter, gold medallist in downhill skiing at the last Winter Olympics, faces a month on the sidelines after a fall during training caused a muscle tear in her leg, national governing body Swiss Ski said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old suffered the fall on Wednesday at St Moritz, Swiss Ski said in a statement.

"Examinations at the Hirslanden Clinic in Zurich revealed a muscle fibre tear in her left lower leg, a contusion of the left knee joint, and a non-displaced fracture in the right hindfoot area," the statement added.

"Fortunately, none of these injuries require surgery. However, it will likely take around a month for them to heal enough for Corinne Suter to be able to ski again."

Suter remains a medal hope for Switzerland at the Milano Cortina Games in February.